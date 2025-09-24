The final trailer of Wicked: For Good has been officially unveiled! Fans can finally get another glimpse of the epic conclusion while waiting to witness the magic on the big screen again. The highly-anticipated musical fantasy film is a cinematic continuation of the beloved story that began with 2024’s Wicked, an adaptation of the second act of the 2003 Wicked stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman.

The play in turn was loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and its 1939 film adaptation, The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: For Good Final Trailer: Glinda & Elphaba Inches Towards An Epic Conclusion

The final trailer dazzles with breathtaking visuals, intense drama, and goosebump-inducing musical moments fans have longed for. From the timeless echoes of “Couldn’t Be Happier” to the haunting “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished,” every scene draws viewers into a richer emotional and magical journey rooted in the heart of Oz.

Set after the original story, Wicked: For Good follows Elphaba, now known as the “Wicked Witch of the West,” as she hides deep within Oz’s enchanted forests. Meanwhile, Glinda has become a radiant public figure in the Emerald City, balancing fame, influence, and a carefully curated image.

But when tensions erupt and a furious crowd threatens Elphaba’s life, shouting, “Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West!” the two women must confront the history that binds them. Glinda poses a striking question as the world seeks to divide them: “Think of what we could do together.”

Wicked: For Good Final Trailer: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Return For One Last Showdown

Wicked: For Good features powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey, and an all-star ensemble. It draws inspiration from the best-selling novel and the iconic Broadway phenomenon. With dazzling special effects, emotionally charged storytelling, and iconic anthems like “I Have Been Changed For Good,” the film promises an unforgettable tale of heart, courage, and the enduring power of unlikely friendship.

Wicked: For Good is set to be released in theatres on November 21, 2025. Fans can watch the movie in RealD 3D, IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX and D-Box.

Check out the trailer for the film below:

