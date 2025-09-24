One of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves, has always been the subject of interest in his love life among his fans. The John Wick star believes in keeping his personal life and relationships private; however, rumors of his link-ups with A-list stars have been circulating over the years. The actor has been dating visual artist Alexandra Grant for some time now, and apparently, wedding bells are ringing for the 61-year-old. As the speculations are rife, here is a look back at the relationship timeline of the charming star.

Jill Schoelen

Keanu Reeves met Jill Schoelen on the sets of the film Babes in Toyland in the year 1986. The duo reportedly dated for three years, and they parted ways in 1989. Later that year, Jill Schoelen started dating rising star Brad Pitt.

Sofia Coppola

The Matrix star started dating the budding director Sofia Coppola after they met on the sets of the film Dracula. The film was directed by Sofia’s father, Francis Ford Coppola. The couple dated for some time, and reportedly, they split in 1992.

Jennifer Syme

Speed star Keanu Reeves and actress Jennifer Syme started their relationship in 1999. Within a few months, the duo announced that they were going to become parents; however, their daughter was stillborn at eight months. As per a report by People, the grief of the loss of their baby broke them emotionally, and they broke up in 2000. Actress Syme passed away a year later in a car accident.

Claire Forlani

The handsome action star reportedly dated English actress Claire Forlani between 2004 and 2006. There were rumors that the couple had gotten engaged, but the duo never openly accepted their relationship. Keanu Reeves and Forlani worked together in the 1997 film The Last Time I Committed Suicide.

Alexandra Grant

Constantine’s star was first introduced to Alexandra Grant when they collaborated on his book, Ode to Happiness, in 2011. They worked together for the second time in 2016 for Reeves’ book Shadows, which Grant had illustrated. The duo also founded a publishing house together in 2017, named X Artists’ Books. The couple made their red carpet debut in November 2019, and reportedly, they started dating earlier that year. The couple is very private about their relationship, but they were spotted holding hands in New York City in the summer of 2022.

There are rumors that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in Europe. However, Keanu’s publicist released a statement exclusively to E! News on September 22 that the couple is not married.

