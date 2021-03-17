Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The filming of the show was shut down during the lockdown period. However, the show started broadcasting its new episodes in July 2020. Now the show’s team is facing a major crisis due to Mayur Vakani.

Advertisement

Recently, it was reported that the actor, who plays the role of Sunderlal on the show, has tested corona positive. This has resulted in a COVID-19 scare among the cast and crew of the hit sitcom. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that Mayur Vakani is not a part of daily episodes and makes his appearance only in a few episodes every month as per the need of the story. And the actor had to shoot with the entire Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashma team back to back for weeks at a stretch for these episodes.

As per an Odisha TV report, almost everyone from TMKOC came in contact with Vakani since the episodes featured almost everyone from the Tappu gang, Babitaji-Iyer to Madhavi-Bhide, Komal-Dr. Hathi, Roshan and Mehta family. Since Vakani has been tested positive for coronavirus, the actors who came in contact with him have to undergo the corona test. And if any of the actors tests positive, then the makers may think of taking a break from shooting the upcoming episodes for a brief period.

The latest development comes as a big jolt to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans who are always eagerly waiting to watch fresh episodes.

As for Mayur Vakani, the actor is currently admitted to SVP hospital in Ahmedabad where he is undergoing treatment. Last year, when the first wave of coronavirus hit the country, Parth Samthaan, Mohena Kumar, Shrenu Parikh, Gautam Gulati and several other actors were tested positive and were observing quarantine at their respective houses.

Must Read: When Deepika Singh Slapped Her Diya Aur Baati Hum Co-Star Anas Rashid Dipping The TRP & The Actor Said, “We Started Going Downhill”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube