We have already told you guys that Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his rib-tickling comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. We know that fans are eagerly waiting for the team to announce the release date, and they cannot keep calm. But, before the release date, there is one news related to the comedian that is breaking the internet and might even shock you. It is related to his salary, and now we bet you want to know more about it.

Advertisement

As reported, the new season will come with a new format for which Kapil has apparently hiked his fee. However, there is no confirmation regarding this, and it is just pure speculation. But, we are sure that you still would want a rough figure as to how much will the actor charge. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports on India.com, Kapil Sharma was earlier charging 30 lakh per episode to host the show. But, the latest reports suggest that the comedian will hike his fee to 50 lakh per episode, which makes his weekly income one crore, which was Rs 60 lakh per week. But as we have already said that there is no official confirmation about the same.

The reports also stated that since Kapil is the show‘s main USP, his fees are the highest in the team.

In March this year, Kapil Sharma informed his fans about the addition of new people to the creative team. He had shared, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.”

Talking about the show’s release date, rumours suggest that it will most likely go on air from the last week of July or July 21. However, yet again, there is no official confirmation. We hope we get to hear something from the makers soon.

Must Read: Armaan Malik On Being Mentally & Physically Exhausted During The Pandemic: “There’s Nothing More I Can Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube