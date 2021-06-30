Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who features in the show Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani, loves cycling around on sets in his free time. He says it is an easy way to fitness between shots.

“I believe in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as it makes me feel my best! Yes, it is a struggle sometimes when it comes to managing shoots and routine, but I try to manage it as much as I can in between shoots,” he says.

Shaheer Sheikh further adds: “We started shooting for ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ with an outdoor schedule. So I was more than happy and hooked to my morning walks in the midst of nature. To makes things a little more exciting, I decided to add cycling to my regime. Cycling according to me is one of the best stress-busters and a good way to stay fit.”

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani, which also features Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar, will soon go on air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previously, Erica Fernandes shared her excitement for the third season. She said, ”Kuch rang to me and I am sure many others is not just a show, its an emotion, its a sentiment. What makes it different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life which most of us have and are facing, which makes it very relatable. People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen, and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is that we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives.”

