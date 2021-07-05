Bhoot Police is one of the much-awaited multi-star cast movies of the year. The cast includes big names like Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandes and Arjun Kapoor. Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share the first look of her husband from the movie. Although the poster is catchy and it did grab many eyeballs, it was in the wrong way.

Yes! You heard that right. Saif’s first look from the movie was released today by his wife Kareena on social media. The poster created quite a stir on social media, and netizens were back on their meme business yet again. The makers of the movie and Khan were targeted for mocking Hindu saints in the poster. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

The makers of Bhoot Police would not have thought that the movie would start trending the moment they released the first poster. Well, the bad part is that it is trending for all the wrong reasons. If you look at Saif Ali Khan’s first look poster carefully, you will realise that Hindu saints are in the background. Well, this definitely did not go down well with the netizens.

Fans are wondering why Bollywood filmmakers always mock Hindu saints and not Muslim Mullas? A question which we are sure must have sent the makers of Bhoot Police and Saif Ali Khan in a tizzy. Well, before we say anything, check out some of the tweets below:

Mohan Bhagwat ji Why #BhootPolice poster had Hindu Saints in background ?

Bollywood consistently finds its way to mock Hindu Saints

Shiv Sena#BoycottBollywoodKhans#BoycottBollywood #MahaNapasAghadi #SaifAliKhan #Hindutva SSRians Condemn BJP Sena Knot pic.twitter.com/lUgqmirePR — 🦋 SSRians 🦋 (@Boss26232513) July 5, 2021

In the #BhootPolice poster …why the Hindu sadhus been displayed.. why not paster or clerik.. Hope #SaifAliKhan not been learnt from Tandav… We are now itself #boycottbhootpolice …

@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/KpRl7EdzxX — Sharath Kumar (@sgn_hjs) July 5, 2021

We are just waiting for either Saif or the makers to address this issue and calm the netizens. But do you also think the same?

Talking about Bhoot Police, ever since the film was announced, fans could not keep calm to watch this ensemble cast on the big screen. But, obviously, owing to the pandemic, the film will have an OTT release on Disney + Hotstar. How do you like Saif Ali Khan’s first look poster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

