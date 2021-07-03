Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan being paired opposite each other in two films? When they were first paired opposite each other in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, fans found it a very unusual pairing for the silver screen. But, their Jodi was surprisingly liked by many, and they were yet again cast together in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. We do not know about what these two felt, but there was a time when Karan Johar felt that these two would have made a great married couple in real life.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. During Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’s promotional events, Kjo openly expressed his feeling to see Kareena and Imran as a real-life married couple. We wonder how they would have looked. Keep scrolling further to hear what exactly Karan had said.

Advertisement

According to reports in Indian Express, Karan Johar had said, “I feel they both (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan) look gorgeous, stunning together. I feel they must be together. I wish they were married.” He said this during the first look launch of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

Well, Bebo’s instant reply will surely make you believe that she loves her husband, Saif Ali Khan, a lot. Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be amused with Karan Johar’s response and asked, “What will happen to Saif ???”

Yeah! This is one question even we would have liked to ask Karan at that time.

Not only Karan Johar but Imran Khan too did not stop. He went on to say, “She reminds me of Avantika. I enjoying working with Kareena Kapoor Khan…. Its fun always. I like to spend time with her.”

Kjo might have had faith in his unique pairing, but it looks like the fresh pairing did not do many wonders for him. How did you like Kareena and Imran’s Jodi on the silver screen?

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao File Divorce After 15 Years Of Marriage: “Beginning A New Chapter, No Longer Husband & Wife”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube