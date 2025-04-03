The previous few months on The Young and the Restless saw fan-favorite couple Adam and Sally breaking up after he cheated on her with Chelsea. Now, Sally is dating Billy and Adam is back with Chelsea, something fans are not happy about. Neither are the actors, since they have been open about how much they loved the pairing of Adam and Sally over the years.

Despite this massive change, viewers are still hopeful about the two getting back together at some point of time in the future. They believe Adam and Sally are made for each other despite obstacles writers put them through. Courtney Hope plays the role of Sally and she spoke about the separation.

The Young & The Restless: Will Sally & Adam Ever Get Back Together?

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star commented on the split and whether she thinks Adam and Sally could ever find their way back to each other. “I think it comes down to trust. Sally really had her trust shattered with him, especially when he was blatantly lying to her face,” Courtney explained, referring to Sally deciding to break things with Adam.

“I think she wanted so badly to believe that he was different than everybody else said that he was,” the actress stated and added that though Sally saw “the cracks in the pavement of what everybody was pointing out,” she was hopeful and wanted to believe Adam wouldn’t do her dirty. “When that rug was pulled out from under her, it really shifted” everything for Sally.

She stated that even though she was hurt, it doesn’t really change how Sally actually feels about Adam. “I think that she still cares about Adam. I think there will be love there, “ Courtney expressed, but “it’s a boundary and a will that she has to have for herself, because she was disrespected.”

She pointed out that “there was something initial with Adam that was like lightning in a bottle,” referring to the chemistry between Sally and Adam that fans still cannot get over. Courtney felt that over time, one can realize “maybe that lightning in a bottle isn’t what’s healthy.” Then it comes to what the future holds and if there’s a chance the characters could gravitate back.

“Obviously, we never know where a storyline is going to go,” the Young and Restless star revealed but made it clear that at this point of time, Sally has been focused on getting back her confidence and felt that Billy is helping her get that back. The Daytime Emmy winners concluded, “Sally has given up so much of her life over the last several years to other people” which is exactly why “she’s taking that back up now and standing up for herself.”

