The previous week in Genoa City saw Phyllis and Sharon getting abducted and locked together as they found a way to free themselves. It also focused on Damian’s decision to stay back in town and get closer to Lily. Audra set some boundaries with Holden, hoping to keep their past away from Nate.

From ultimatums and suspicions to escape plans and words of wisdom, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS to watch the popular, award-winning daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 3, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Jack giving Billy his blessing. Is it about his romance with Sally or is it related to his business venture? Meanwhile, Lily shares her suspicions about Damian. Is she discussing their meeting with her brother Devon? Or is Victor the one she is talking to? On the other hand, Sally reveals her newest venture. Has she decided to leave Marchetti and work on her fashion designing, or is something else up her sleeve?

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Phyllis and Sharon form an escape plan. Will they be successful or will they have to wait for help to come knocking at their door? Meanwhile, Daniel asks Chance to start an investigation to figure out where the two have disappeared. Lastly, Summer points the finger at Sharon. Is she blaming Sharon for this new mystery, which also involves her mother Phyllis?

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Nikki asks Victor and Jack to call a truce. That isn’t exactly possible since Victor already has active plans against his nemesis. Billy pushes Adam’s buttons. Is it about Sally, Chelsea or their businesses? When a leak is discovered at Jabot, who could be behind it and how will Jack react?

Thursday, March 6, 2025

When Nikki shares words of wisdom with Claire, will she pay heed to her grandmother? Up next, Devon questions Lily about Damian. How much will she reveal? Kyle sets boundaries with Summer. Is it because of his growing romance with Claire? Will Summer get jealous and plot a plan due to it?

Friday, March 7, 2025

Victor gives Claire an ultimatum. Has her closeness with Kyle forced him to reconsider her position in the family? Will he ask her to break up with him? When Audra schemes with Holden, what could it be about? Lastly, Jack makes a promise to Summer. Is it related to Kyle or Harrison or both?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: JioHotstar Faces Backlash From Indian Audiences For Allegedly Censoring International Content: “Why TF I’m Paying Full Price?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News