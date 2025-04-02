The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna and Sheila conspiring over Will Spencer. Will the granddaughter and grandmother’s plans work out? On the other hand, Finn struggled with the agreement he and Steffy made about not going close to Luna and staying away from her.

The drama continues as characters reel with betrayals, shock, plotting and more. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running, popular and award-winning soap opera show set in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 2, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will feature Hope expressing the hurt that Brooke and Carter sold her out. The previous week saw Carter giving Forrester Creations back to Ridge and Eric. Steffy resumed her position and told Hope that she was fired and her line was also cancelled. Hope expected Carter and Brooke to actually stand up for her but they did not.

Carter even chose to work at Forrester rather than leave with Hope. She then dumped him and had a horrible confrontation with her mother Brooke. Hope almost slapped her but was quickly stopped. They later hugged it out but Hope still feels betrayed by the two people she thought really cared about her. She feels like they totally sold her out for their own positions.

When she expresses her hurt, who is the one doing the listening? Could it be Deacon, who recently gave Hope an offer? How will she deal with this new change in her life? On the other hand, Electra holds her own as she tells Luna to stay away from Will. She confronted Luna about trying to get too close to her boyfriend Will and making indecent offers for him to accept.

Luna went over to Will and gave him a friends-with-benefits offer which Will clearly declined more than once. But Luna gets what she wants no matter what she has to do and so she is plotting with her grandmother Sheila to ensure that she gets Will. When Electra faces off against Luna, how will she warn her to stay away from her boyfriend? How will Luna react to it?

Is Electra putting herself in danger while doing so? Considering Luna is known for her psycho behavior and she killed two men not too long ago. Now she even has Sheila on her side who has a murderous and vengeful past as well. How will this end for Electra? Will Luna make her a victim of her goal to conquer Will for herself? Stay tuned for more details of B&B.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Abigail Klein On Stephanie Revealing Forged Letter Truth To Alex After Affair Accusations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News