The drama has been escalating with each new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Be it the parentage drama which saw Luna getting pardoned and free to the Forrester Creations business troubles with coups, takeovers and plans to take back the company which belongs to the Forrester family.

The previous episode saw Steffy being unable to shake her doubts about Carter’s true intentions. Meanwhile, Eric and Ridge faced a game-changing revelation that shifted the course of the company. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 19, 2025

The B&B episode on Wednesday features Hope and Steffy standing their ground, each holding firm to their opposing views on the shocking turn of events. Carter tore up the LLC papers after Eric and Ridge paid him a visit and gave him an ultimatum. Carter’s guilt was already eating him up and this was an opportunity that gave the chance to rectify what he had done.

And so he shook hands with the Forresters and gave them back the control of their family company that Hope, Carter and Brooke had stolen from them through a lowly coup. When Hope found out what Carter did, she was way too furious. She yelled at him for taking such a big decision on his own and told him that she destroyed everything they had worked so hard to build.

Carter said he thought it was the right call because the company was the Forresters’ to begin with and they had previously done them wrong by taking it over staging a coup. Now that the control has shifted back to where it was supposed to be, what would it mean for Hope? Steffy is bound to make sure that Hope is found nowhere near Forrester Creations again.

They already have had personal life issues with their history of not getting along well. Recently, Hope even tried to kiss Steffy’s husband Finn in an attempt to win him over from her. No wonder, there can never be peace between the two of them. When both of them stand their ground after this brand-new change in the ownership again, what exactly will this lead to?

What about Carter? What deal did he strike with Eric and Ridge? Does it secure his position at Forrester Creations? Will he have to convince them to keep him employed at the fashion house? Or will he have to find another job after being fired? What does this mean for Carter and Hope’s already fractured romance? What does this say for Carter and Daphne’s feelings?

