The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is limping into the final round, and it’s been one hell of a fight. Eight episodes deep, Daredevil: Born Again has delivered everything from rooftop angst and hallway brawls to a twisted art freak with a paintbrush for a conscience. Episode 8 raised the stakes to be unbearable, with Matt practically sniffing Fisk’s cologne as he closes in on the mayor-turned-menace. Meanwhile, Muse keeps stacking up crimes like they’re collector’s items, and let’s not forget the tragic fallout from Hector Ayala’s death. Oh, and Matt’s girlfriend? Still kidnapped. Still in serious danger.

What started as a reluctant comeback for Matt has turned into a full-blown crusade, and it’s all snowballing toward the episode 9 finale. The cat-and-mouse dynamic between Daredevil and Fisk has never felt this personal, this raw, or this inevitable. With season 2 already in motion behind the scenes, the finale’s about to blow the lid off whatever’s left of Hell’s Kitchen. Buckle up. The gloves are off.

What Time Will Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Releasing?

Sound the sirens and polish that red suit, because the final punch of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is about to land, and it’s coming in hot. Episode 9, the long-awaited finale, will hit Disney+ on Tuesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET, so you might want to cancel all plans, grab some popcorn, and dim the lights. West Coasters, don’t feel left out: your showdown with destiny starts at 6 p.m. PT, while Central and Mountain time folks can tune in at 8 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. MT, respectively. Wherever you are, Matt Murdock is clocking in for one last ride this season, and it promises chaos, emotion, and probably a few bloody knuckles.

This is the final Tuesday Daredevil drop for a while, but don’t panic. Season 2 is already suiting up in the shadows. With cameras rolling and scripts tightening, we can expect more rooftop vengeance and Fisk-fueled drama sometime in the first half of 2026. Until then, prepare to watch Hell’s Kitchen boil over one more time. Episode 9 isn’t just the end, it’s the kind of cliffhanger that’ll haunt your Tuesdays until Matt returns.

What Will Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Be About?

Episode 9 of Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be a finale bursting at the seams with tension, bullets, and maybe even some emotional confessions. Episode 8 ended with a bombshell, Matt realizing that it wasn’t Kingpin who ordered Foggy’s death, but Vanessa Fisk. The truth stung, but before Matt could properly confront the criminal power couple, Bullseye decided to stir things up by escaping prison and going full chaos mode. He aimed for Fisk, but Matt took the bullet like the martyr he is. Don’t worry, though, he’s not checking out just yet (season 2 needs him too much).

So what’s next? Expect emotional fallout, physical recovery, and some serious soul-searching. Matt and Heather’s relationship is walking a tightrope, and it’s time for secrets to be spilled. She’s no fan of vigilantes, so how she reacts when she learns the truth could make or break them.

And let’s not forget the Punisher-sized elephant in the room. Frank Castle is back, and he’s not here for a quiet coffee. Episode 9 promises the long-awaited team-up of Daredevil and Punisher, facing off against, well, someone brutal, no doubt. With season 2 looming, this finale has to hit hard, and all signs say it will.

