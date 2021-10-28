Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, dubbed as the “First Superstar” of Bollywood, holds an unbeaten record of giving 15 solo hits in 2 years from 1969 to 1971. However, when we think about him, two names pop in our minds – Dimple Kapadia and Tina Munim. However, there was another actress Anju Mahendru who is touted to be his true love.

Anju was not only an actress but was also a fashion designer. When Anju met the Aradhana actor, she was trying to make it big in the industry while he was already a superstar and was one of the biggest names in the industry. Soon rumours about their affair began to spread and the duo went public with their relationship. She was a devoted girlfriend and even the superstar didn’t shy away from lavishing his earnings upon her.

Anju Mahendru and Rajesh Khanna were in a relationship when he was already married to Dimple Khanna. It is said that Anju was seen grieving with the family after Rajesh Khanna’s death. Interestingly, Anju’s mother wanted both to get married to each other, even the superstar agreed to do it. However, Anju wasn’t ready for the commitment.

As reported by IBTimes report, Anju revealed why she refused to get married to Anand actor in one of the earlier interviews. She said, “He is a very orthodox man, yet somehow, is always attracted to ultra-modern girls. Confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he’d snap, why don’t you wear a sari? If I wore a sari, he’d say, why are you trying to project a Bhartiya nari look?”

Later during a conversation with Stardust magazine, Anju Mahendru said, “Rajesh was becoming increasingly difficult to get along with. His recent flops had upset him mentally and he was moody, temperamental, irritable. All the time he was so tense…almost a nervous wreck.” However. Rajesh Khanna had a different story to tell.

He said, “Often after a hard day at the studios, I’d return home to find a note saying that she had gone to so-and-so’s party…Or when I would drop in tired and lonely, at her house, I would find her entertaining friends…I’d want to spend evening alone with her…”

It was around this time Anju was reportedly dating West Indian cricketer Gary. This enraged Rajesh Khanna a lot. Her constant refusal of getting married also added to his wounds. It was then the superstar decided to break up with her.

