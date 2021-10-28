While Paris, London and the scenic Maldives have been popular vacation choices for Bollywood celebrities, with the changing times, the Indian mountains have become a go-to for some of the industry’s biggest names.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have fast emerged as the top choices for stars’ downtime vacations, let’s have a look at some of our top stars who visited the states during the pandemic:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora Khan travelled to Dharamshala late last year where they joined Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who were stationed there for their film shoots.

Fatima Sana Shaikh:

Fatima Sana Shaikh often posts images of her envious stay in Dharamshala. The Ludo actress seems to love her quiet and peacetime in the city. While on vacation, she also enjoyed her passion for photography, treks and exploring the local life there which is clear from her aesthetic photos.

Siddhant Chaturvedi:

Mountains of North India is a clear favourite with many an actor. Siddhant Chaturvedi kept his fans updated with super adorable photos of himself from his visit to the hills as he seemed to also enjoy the picturesque views on his bike.

Janhvi Kapoor:

When it comes to Indian spots, Mussoorie is another clear favourite. Earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor travelled there with her gang of friends, enjoying everything from treks to yoga sessions while on vacation.

Kunal Kemmu:

Kunal Kemmu gave his followers quite the visual treat with pictures from his visit to Leh & Ladakh. The actor biked his way to the mountains with a group of friends.

