Actress Janhvi Kapoor makes quite a splash with a new set of bikini pictures she posted on Wednesday.

Janhvi wears a white and leopard print bikini in the photograph she posted on Instagram. She does not reveal details of the shoot or vacation where it was clicked.

In one of the images, Janhvi is seen coming out of the water with the sun setting behind her. Another picture has the actress running towards the sea. She is seen holding hands with a friend, identified as Orhan Awatramani. The last picture has the actress sitting on a rock and gazing at the sea.

“Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting,” she wrote as caption.

Janhvi will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Good Luck Jerry”.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her painting skills, which reminded another Bollywood actress Dia Mirza of Janhvi’s mother, late superstar Sridevi.

Janhvi shared a couple of photographs on Instagram on Sunday, one in which she can be seen painting on an easel and in the other photo, Janhvi has displayed her artworks.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Can I call myself a painter yet?”

Commenting on her post, Dia Mirza hinted that Janhvi has inherited her talent for painting from her mother, late superstar Sridevi.

Dia wrote: “Like mother like daughter. Keep painting.”

Janhvi’s “Roohi” co-star Varun Sharma also commented on her post asking her to gift him one of her paintings.

“Wooooooh! Which one are you gifting me?” the actor asked.

On the work front, Janhvi’s latest release is the horror-comedy film “Roohi” which released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.

