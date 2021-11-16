Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity is just really unmatched in the Bollywood industry! Both the actors extremely talented entertainers have come up to entertain the fans for over a decade. However, did you know that Aamir Khan had almost shot for Yash Chopra’s Darr but then later he was replaced by Shah Rukh from it?!

The ‘Ishq’ actor has been seen in many marvellous movies ranging from comedy to action to drama and has given us memorable performances over the year.

Coming back to the topic it has to be known to any Bollywood buff that the late Yash Chopra’s Darr, which was a turning point for Shah Rukh Khan, was originally first offered to Aamir Khan! Originally, the ‘Dhoom 3’ fame had said yes to the script and had even started shooting for the movie.

In a film magazine of the early nineties, a story stated that Yash Chopra had cast Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, and Aamir Khan for the movie, and the movie’s shooting was on in the city’s Rajkamal Studios. Another news article had also revealed that the previous title for the movie was “Darr – A Love Story” but the YRF head thought otherwise as the movie sounded similar to 1942: A Love Story.

Later in an old candid interview showed the ‘PK’ actor revealed that he wanted to do Darr but he was thrown out of the film because he asked too many questions.

Presently on the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in his new movie Laal Singh Chadda. The movie stars Aamir still be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is also said that the movie brings in all the three Khan’s together as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appear as cameo appearances in the movie.

