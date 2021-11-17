Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sorryavanshi have been setting records since it arrived at the overseas Box Office. In just three days, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama managed to set a record of reaching a total of 100 crores. Now lets’ start with the overseas- Day 11- hold of the film.

Rohit Shetty’s directorial is not only getting a positive response in the Indian box office but also overseas. Indian diasporas across the world especially in countries like the US, Canada, UAE, Australia and UK love Akki’s new film. It is also said to have revived the theatre business after having a dry spell for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi completed its day 11 overseas and has bagged a fairly good amount. The film managed to earn $ 54,567 in US and Canada box office. The action-comedy film also earned $ 29,116 in UAE, $ 29,217 in Australia, $ 20,403 in the United Kingdom.

In GCC, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama managed to collect $ 7,396 in the GCC box office.

Check out the Day 11 collection of the film Sooryavanshi overseas:

Day 8 – US$ 0.50mn

Day 9 – US$0.62mn

Day 10 – US$ 0.46mn

Day 11 – US$ 0.17mn

(Cumulative US$ 6.76mn)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 8 – INR 3.76cr

Day 9 – INR 4.63cr

Day 10 – INR 3.43cr

Day 11 – INR 1.30cr

(Cumulative INR 50.37crore)

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also have the special appearance of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who return in their roles of Bajirao Singham And Simmba respectively.

Meanwhile, Akki recently released the teaser for his new movie Prithviraj. Sharing the teaser on social media, the superstar wrote, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

While the film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, it is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The movie is touted to be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.

