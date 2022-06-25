Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love And Thunder is all set to hit the big screens on July 8 and buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Amidst this, the makers dropped a new trailer, and netizens couldn’t help but find Ajay Devgn connect in the Chris Hemsworth starrer.

In the new trailer, the Australian actor is seen performing a split-leg stunt similar to what Ajay Devgn did in his 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. This has instigated a meme fest on social media.

Netizens claim that Chris Hemsworth is copying Ajay Devgn’s stunt in Thor: Love And Thunder. A user wrote, “Hollywood’s Ajay Devgn,” while another user wrote, “Thor don’t copy our legend.” A third user wrote, “Wow! Now Hollywood is copying Bollywood.”

Take a look at some of the netizens’ reactions below:

Apart from Chris, Thor: Love And Thunder will also see Natalie Portman, other stars include Tessa Thompson, returning as Valkyrie, and franchise debutants Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista also come back from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

After Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to a direction for this project. Ever since its release, Waititi has won an Oscar and become a key member of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney series The Mandalorian and developing a Star Wars feature for the studio. Chris’s Love and Thunder makes him the first Marvel actor to top line a fourth solo film.

Recently Christian Bale revealed that he would often read people celebrating him joining the MCU, but he never knew what it was. “I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’” Bale said. “And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what?” he continued. “I haven’t entered s***, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was,” Bale added. Thanks to Thor – Love and Thunder, the actor now know what it is.

