Harry Potter novels and movies are still our escape from reality. Whenever we feel lost or upset, one movie from the franchise or a book can immediately lift up our mood. However, it’s been decades since the last movie came out, and since then, there have been a lot of speculations about the return, but we received no concrete confirmation about the same. Now, one of the cast members of the film franchise Jason Isaacs aka Lucius Malfoy, opened up about whether there’s a possibility or not. Keep scrolling to read further.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a two-part stage play that follows up after 19 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. And rumours of a film adaptation of the play have been doing rounds ever since it was first staged in London’s West End in 2016.

Now, recently, Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the film franchise, finally opened up about whether there’s a possibility of the return of the Harry Potter movie with Harry Potter and Cursed Child or not. Hinting at the positive impact, Jason shared in an interview with RadioTimes.com, “So we’ll see. It worked as a piece of theatre. Sometimes things that work as a piece of theatre don’t work as films. Sometimes things that work as books don’t work in theatre, so I wouldn’t… err… never say never.”

While there’s no confirmation from the makers of the Harry Potter franchise, earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had revealed that he wants to expand the franchise. However, rumours were rife that there will be a Harry Potter television series, but nothing worked out to date other than the staged plays.

Coming to the star cast, while Tom Felton is quite ready to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy, it seems the three main characters Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley are less sure. Even though Rupert had previously mentioned that he might return if everyone else does, it’s Daniel who had clearly mentioned that he is done with Harry Potter movies.

Now, we don’t know what the future holds, but we can only wait to see how it unfolds. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know if you would like to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s film adaptation.

