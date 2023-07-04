Jennifer Lawrence is currently busy promoting her film ‘No Hard Feelings’, which was released recently, and she’s receiving praise for her bold performance in it. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the film also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, and in a recent interview, Lawrence spoke about her most ‘awkward’ onscreen kiss without revealing the actor’s name. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Lawrence is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and not just that, but also one of the highest-paid actresses. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide and on social media, and although she doesn’t have her official handle, Jennifer has fan pages dedicated to her. Now talking about shooting s*x scenes in Passengers, JLaw labelled it as ‘really awkward’, and the film starred Chris Pratt.

While promoting ‘No Hard Feelings’, Jennifer Lawrence appeared in Chicken Shop Date on YouTube by Amelia Dimoldenberg. Talking about her most awkward on-screen kiss, she said, “His mouth was fine, but what it was what he did with it that was wrong,” without revealing the actor’s name.

The actress also once opened up about her ‘really awkward’ s*x scenes opposite Chris Pratt in Passengers. Jennifer Lawrence confessed that kissing a married man was really uncomfortable. And in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, JLaw revealed that she got ‘really, really drunk’ to cope with the intimate scenes.

Lawrence concluded, “s*x scenes are the most uns*xy things in the world.” The actress always keeps it transparent with her fans and never sugarcoats anything, and that’s what we love the most about her.

