Social media is where people can be opinionated, especially regarding celebrities. Be it their personal or professional life, everyone chimes in to give their two cents. Since Selena Gomez announced her relationship with Benny Blanco, netizens have vehemently opposed the pair. Be it her fans or neutrals, people were not happy about this development and made their thoughts known.

Recently, when Blanco was featured in a story in the Sexiest Man Alive edition of People magazine, people quickly called it out. They were appalled by the decision and couldn’t believe the producer was a part of it. Now, Gomez has reacted to her boyfriend’s feature. Here’s what she said.

Selena Gomez Reacts to Benny Blanco’s Sexiest Man Alive Feature

During an interview on Sunday morning, the pop star was asked about Blanco’s story, and she was pleased to respond. With a smile on her face, Gomez said, “Yeah, that’s my man.” The interviewer asked how she felt about it, and she replied that she found it very charming.

Revealing her thoughts about her boyfriend, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress expressed that she was beyond proud that someone in the world “deeply cares about every tiny detail” regarding who she is. Gomez added that Blanco supports, encourages, inspires, and motivates her. The singer called him her best friend, who brought her joy.

The 32-year-old concluded by calling herself “really, really lucky” to have him in her life. In the feature story, Blanco talked about how much he enjoys hosting his loved ones for dinners. He also revealed that he cooks Gomez’s favorite food, including Taco Bell and deep-fried pickles. The 36-year-old also disclosed that the couple wakes up early in the morning to enjoy a few moments “before the rest of the world wakes up.”

“I’m really, really lucky.” Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship with Benny Blanco, calling him her best friend, biggest supporter and now one of People’s “Sexiest Men Alive.” https://t.co/uBGatfUbGS pic.twitter.com/vD2ax2hJKY — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 30, 2024

Netizens On Benny Blancio’s Sexiest Man Alive Story

While Gomez cannot stop gushing about her partner, the Internet had the opposite (and quite a lot of it) to say. Mainly, BlaMainlyts on hygiene put off a lot of people. The songwriter divulged that he does not shower daily and does not believe in shampooing or conditioning his hair. As per his reasoning, the oils on one’s skin don’t get time to “rejuvenate and get juicy” if one washes oneself daily.

Blanco also added that he wants to simultaneously smell like tobacco and cotton candy. He also prefers to leave an aroma when he walks by someone. Despite the criticism by Gomez’s fans and netizens alike, the two seem not to let their relationship or equation. On the work front, she was recently seen as Jessi Del Monte in the crime comedy film Emilia Pérez.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News