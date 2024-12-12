With many successful female pop stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and more in the industry, fans expect to see some bonds and friendships develop. Selena Gomez has been open about being socially awkward and unsure about what to do in the public eye. Despite that, she has maintained a lasting friendship with Swift.

Model and businesswoman Hailey Bieber was pitted against Gomez in the past due to Justin Bieber, who is the former’s husband and the latter’s former boyfriend. Recently, Gomez opened up about an “awkward” moment where she avoided meeting Ariana Grande. Here’s what the 32-year-old revealed.

Why Did Selena Gomez Once Avoid Meeting Ariana Grande At An Event?

During her first Actors on Actors segment, Gomez was paired next to Irish actress Saoirse Ronan. The former Disney star opened up about how she is awkward, which is why she never likes to bother people. She said about a specific incident, “Ariana [Grande] was in the other room.”

Gomez continued, “I was like, ‘I’d love to go say hi, but I don’t want to bother her,’ because I know how life can be.” She added that she feels she has the habit of stepping in the way of getting to know people. “That’s something I should work on a little,” the Rare Beauty founder said.

Selena Gomez On Learning Spanish For Emilia Pérez

The two also discussed prepping for their respective roles. Gomez revealed that she re-learned Spanish for her role in Emilia Pérez. She stated that if she really loves and cares about it, she immerses herself in it. For the crime film, she focused on learning a different language [Spanish]. She added that the character is supposed to be fluent in the language.

Gomez added that she herself was fluent in it when she was younger. She lost touch with the language as she grew older. She mentioned that her family is from Mexico, and they were extremely proud when they found out she would be speaking Spanish onscreen. “I couldn’t be happier to honor that part of me and my culture,” the Come And Get It hitmaker expressed.

Selena Gomez On Emilia Pérez Character Jessi Del Monte

She also mentioned that the experience of singing in Spanish was quite beautiful because all the words in the language are so powerful. Gomez mused that in Spanish, “everything sounds romantic.” Her character Jessi Del Monte felt very relatable to the actress. She mentioned how the role in the film featured strong feelings of being trapped in one’s own world.

Talking about the character, she added that Jessi had everything she ever wanted in her life, after which thingswento berserk. “She loses her partner and rediscovers herself. She wants to find love and have a new life,” Gomez said. She said she found the experience “very therapeutic.”

