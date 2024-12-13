Middle-earth is back, but it’s getting an anime twist with The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim this time. Set centuries before the whole ring-and-hobbit drama, this 2024 flick focuses on Helm Hammerhead (voiced by Brian Cox) and his daughter Héra (Gaia Wise) as they battle the Dunlendings led by the sinister Wulf (Luke Pasqualino). It has all the Lord of the Rings vibes you love but with a new animated flair. The big question on every fan’s mind is, does the movie end with a post-credits scene that’ll tease the iconic trilogy? Let’s find out.

Does Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim Have a Post-Credits Scene?

So, here’s the scoop: The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim skips the post-credits scene fanfare. There are no mid- or end-credit surprises, future franchise teases, and nothing. Once the movie wraps, that’s your cue to grab your popcorn and leave without fear of missing a big reveal. But, if you’re feeling extra curious, stick around to give a little love to the talented folks who brought this animated Middle-earth adventure to life. Don’t expect cliffhangers to set up The Hobbit or the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Lord Of The Rings Post-Credits Scene Tradition Explained

While you might be wondering why The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim doesn’t have a post-credits scene, it turns out that this new saga is sticking to a long-standing tradition in the Lord of the Rings world, that is, no post-credits scenes.

Of course, Hollywood loves teasing the future with those extra scenes after the credits roll, but the Lord of the Rings franchise has always stayed clear of this trend. Remember, Peter Jackson’s trilogy, The Hobbit films, and even the Rings of Power show have all kept things simple by leaving their endings, well, ended? So, with no extra scenes, War of the Rohirrim lets the story finish its course with no sequels or cliffhangers to worry about. It’s all about honoring J.R.R. Tolkien’s world, which is straightforward and drama-free.

