Avatar: Fire and Ash lands in theaters on December 19, 2025. This time, the plot follows Jake and Neytiri as they navigate grief after losing Neteyam (after she was brutally shot by the RDA in Avatar: The Way of Water). Meanwhile, the tension on Pandora continues to rise. Their path brings them face-to-face with the Ash People, a fierce Na’vi group guided by Varang.

Filmmaker James Cameron widens the world again and pushes the tale past the forest clans and ocean tribes we already know. This cast guide walks through every returning name and each new performer, shaping the narrative’s political and cultural weight. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña lead the Sully family through a tougher season of clan pressure. Each role helps build the direction the coming sequels will take.

1. Sam Worthington – Jake Sully

Sam Worthington steps back into Jake Sully, the ex-Marine who chose a full Na’vi life through his avatar form. In Avatar Fire and Ash, Jake once again stands at the heart of the rising conflict. He carries the weight of long battles and growing tension between clans. His family still sits at the center of every decision. That pressure grows when the Ash People push him into new beliefs and unfamiliar tactics.

2. Zoe Saldaña – Neytiri

Zoe Saldaña returns as Neytiri, the Na’vi fighter whose roots in her people’s customs anchor much of the series. In Fire and Ash, her arc widens as the Sully family faces fresh pressure from unfamiliar Na’vi groups, including the fierce Ash People. Neytiri stays closely tied to her beliefs and her spiritual bond with Pandora, which makes her an important voice when tensions grow between clans. Her relationship with Jake shifts as they move from pure survival toward harder leadership choices while their children begin taking on their own roles. Neytiri still carries deep grief for the family she has lost, and that pain influences each step she takes.

3. Sigourney Weaver – Kiri

Sigourney Weaver returns as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter. Kiri’s connection to Eywa and Pandora’s living neural web anchors the plot. She senses the planet more acutely than others. In Fire and Ash, her abilities grow clearer. Speaking to IGN, Weaver asserted that she wants to continue making Avatar movies because Kiri “is the narrator of the next one.”

4. Stephen Lang – Miles Quaritch

Stephen Lang returns as Colonel Miles Quaritch, now living in a Recom body, a cloned Na’vi form that carries his memories and his long mission. His path in Fire and Ash leans into relentless pursuit and shifting morals. His mindset stays rooted in his military past, though his sense of self grows unstable as the story advances. The film pulls him deeper into Pandora’s broader clashes and moves him beyond simple human commands. The film continues his conflict with Jake Sully.

5. Oona Chaplin – Varang

Oona Chaplin plays Varang, the villainous, forceful head of the Ash People, a tough new Na’vi clan in Fire and Ash. Varang brings a stark contrast to the Omaticaya and the Metkayina, which instantly shifts the tone of the story. Her presence pushes Jake Neytiri and other clans into political and moral clashes. Varang’s arrival widens Pandora’s map and turns the Ash People into a spark for deeper clan friction.

6. David Thewlis – Peylak

David Thewlis steps in as Peylak, the head of the Wind Trader, a roaming Na’vi clan that crosses Pandora through advanced sky-based craft. Peylak adds a fresh layer to Na’vi society built on movement trade and shifting ties rather than forests or shores. In Fire and Ash, his presence shapes the political flow of Pandora and offers the Sully family a view rooted in travel and negotiation. His arrival brings long-mentioned Na’vi groups into the main story, and his talks with other clans stir wider tension. Peylak becomes a bridge between distant cultures, hinting at future bonds and conflicts across Pandora.

7. Britain Dalton – Lo’ak

Britain Dalton returns as Lo’ak, the second Sully son, and his journey toward real responsibility stays central in Fire and Ash. Lo’ak carries the pull between strict Na’vi customs and his mixed upbringing, and he shows both Jake’s stubborn fire and Neytiri’s emotional depth. The story pushes him into heavier moments as clan tensions rise and the younger generation begins shaping Pandora’s path.

Lo’ak’s path suggests he may grow into a key focus in future sequels as the franchise moves away from Jake’s viewpoint. In the upcoming film, Neteyam’s death will affect him, as the actor himself teased in an interview with EMPRIE, “[Lo’ak] was born to be a leader. But he’s never been given the trust. When Neteyam dies… that’s no way that he ever imagined being finally able to be seen. He blames himself.”

8. Kate Winslet – Ronal

Kate Winslet returns as Ronal in Avatar Fire and Ash, and her presence strengthens the Metkayina thread woven through the newer chapters of the saga. Ronal stands as a fierce figure within the Reef clan. The actress made her debut in the 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Her role in the flick also reunited her with director James Cameron for the first time since Titanic. The sequel, however, failed to give her the prominence many anticipated. Although she had one indelible moment in the climactic battle, her character was largely sidelined. Winslet reprises the role in Avatar 3: Fire & Ash, where she is anticipated to receive a bigger and more impactful role.

9. Trinity Jo-Li Bliss – Tuktirey “Tuk”

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss returns as Tuktirey, the youngest member of the Sully family, who is often looked after by her older sister, Kiri. The story uses Tuk as an emotional turning point for Jake, Neytiri, and Lo’ak, which reminds viewers that the stakes reach far beyond battles or strategy.

