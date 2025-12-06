Peaky Blinders returns with a new fire in its lungs as The Immortal Man pulls Tommy Shelby back into the world he once tried to escape. The old swagger of Birmingham’s most famous gang rises again with Cillian Murphy leading the charge on a fresh poster that has already set fans buzzing.

The story that began with a street gang in the late 1800s and early 1900s keeps moving forward with all the weight of its history, and the film picks up right where the series left its smoke hanging in the air.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Release Date: Netflix Confirms The 2026 Release Window

The release date arrives a little later in the tale, with Netflix setting the theater debut for March 6, 2026, and the streaming launch for March 20. The platform rolled out a sharp poster of Murphy as Tommy Shelby sitting atop a horse, a sight that brings back the familiar steel of the Peaky leader.

The poster also carries the “Academy Award Winner” tag above Murphy’s name, a quiet reminder of his Oppenheimer victory that swept through the Oscars with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and more.

The legendary gypsy gangster Tommy Shelby returns in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. In select cinemas 6 March and on Netflix 20 March 2026. pic.twitter.com/vBKWXBbb6y — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 5, 2025

Returning Cast Members & New Faces Join The Film

The Immortal Man gathers the old family with Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham returning. Rundle’s Ada Thorne remains the steady voice of the family, Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs linger nearby as loyal hands, and Graham’s Hayden Stagg brings the late-season steel he showed in the final episodes.

New faces join the fire as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan step into the world built by Steven Knight. Behind the scenes, Knight writes the script, while Tom Harper returns to direct after shaping the first season. The production team includes Knight, Murphy, Guy Heeley, Caryn Mandabach, and Jimmy Tandel.

Peaky Blinders: A Strong Legacy With High Ratings & Awards

Peaky Blinders built its own streak of glory over the years, holding Rotten Tomatoes ratings between 86% and 100%, with an average of 93% and a Popcornmeter score of 94%. Awards circled the show from BAFTAs to Craft Awards and more throughout its run.

Cillian Murphy filming the Peaky Blinders movie – The Immortal Man 01/12/24 pic.twitter.com/WhXSXmGJml — 🐤 (@hsufhkshndk11) December 2, 2024

The timeline now shifts to 1940 Birmingham as war spreads across Europe. Tommy Shelby comes back from his exile with a weight that has shaped him for years. He has to protect his legacy while dealing with the old shadows he carried through the entire series.

A New Series Will Follow After The Immortal Man

This film is not the final curtain for the franchise. Steven Knight already set the ground for a new TV show that takes place after The Immortal Man and shifts the focus to a new generation in 1953 Britain, shaped by the aftermath of the war.

