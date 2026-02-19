Sam Raimi’s latest directorial venture, the survival horror movie Send Help, is on the verge of completing three weeks in theaters. After posting impressive numbers during the Feb 13-15 weekend, the film collected $1.3 million on its third Monday, a 46.8% drop from Sunday but a strong 37.8% jump from last Monday.

With an additional $0.9 million earned on Tuesday, the film’s domestic total has climbed to $49.9 million, making it the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far in North America, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. At its current pace, Send Help is tracking to finish its domestic run in the $60-70 million range.

At the worldwide box office, Send Help has surpassed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($57.6 million) and was recently overtaken by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights ($92 million). Currently the second-highest-grossing title of 2026 worldwide so far, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer is now closing in on the global haul of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015), the sixth installment in the popular found-footage horror franchise. Here’s a look at how much more Send Help needs to earn to outgross it globally.

Send Help vs. Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $49.9 million

International: $24.9 million

Worldwide: $74.8 million

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension – Box Office Summary

North America: $18.3 million

International: $60.6 million

Worldwide: $78.9 million

Based on the above figures, Send Help is just $4.1 million away from surpassing Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension worldwide, a gap it could close within a few days if its current momentum holds. Interestingly, Sam Raimi’s survival horror has performed significantly stronger in North America, earning nearly three times the domestic total of the 2015 found-footage sequel. However, The Ghost Dimension holds a clear advantage overseas. If Send Help maintains steady international legs with a solid domestic run, it is well-placed to overtake the franchise entry globally in the coming days.

Send Help vs. Paranormal Activity Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Send Help stacks up against every entry in the Paranormal Activity series at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo figures (Box Office Mojo):

Paranormal Activity (2009): $193.4 million Paranormal Activity 2 (2010): $177.5 million Paranormal Activity 3 (2011): $207 million Paranormal Activity 4 (2012): $142.8 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014): $90.9 million Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015): $78.9 million

With a current worldwide total of $74.8 million, Send Help is poised to outgross The Ghost Dimension, the lowest-grossing film in the Paranormal Activity franchise. However, it still trails the next entry, The Marked Ones, by roughly $16.1 million and remains far behind the franchise’s top performers, all of which crossed over $140 million globally.

If the Sam Raimi directorial holds a steady momentum in the next few weeks, it appears well-positioned to surpass at least The Marked Ones at the global box office. The final outcome should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Send Help – Story & Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Trailer

