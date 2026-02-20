Sam Raimi’s latest survival horror film, Send Help, has achieved a major box office milestone in North America by surpassing the domestic total of Stephen King’s iconic 1980 horror adaptation, The Shining. Released on January 30 by 20th Century Studios (under Disney), the film marks Raimi’s return to directing horror for the first time in 15 years following Drag Me to Hell in 2009.

Send Help Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $40 million budget, Send Help has earned $75.3 million so far, per Box Office Mojo. North America has contributed 67% of that total, with $50.4 million, making it the first film of 2026 to cross the $50 million mark domestically. Internationally, the film has collected $24.8 million.

Send Help Box Office Summary

North America – $50.4 million

International – $24.8 mi l lion

mi lion Worldwide – $75.3 million

The film opened with $19.1 million in its debut weekend, outperforming the initial projections of around $14 million to $17 million, and claiming the top spot on the weekend charts. The adult-oriented thriller remained number one in its second weekend with $9 million. Last weekend, it just dipped 1.8% with $8.8 million.

With its steady momentum, Send Help is on track to finish its theatrical run at $90-$110 million worldwide, positioning it as a clear box-office hit.

Send Help Beats The Shining Domestically

Sam Raimi’s horror has now surpassed The Shining domestically. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, The Shining remains one of the most celebrated on-screen adaptations of Stephen King’s work. The 1980 classic earned $50.2 million worldwide, including $47.1 million from North America.

Send Help has now comfortably moved past that domestic number in just 18 days. It has outgrossed two more Stephen King adaptations released last year – The Long Walk and The Monkey.

Send Help: Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

The film follows an employee and her boss, who become stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash and attempt to survive as tension builds between them. The movie stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles.

Send Help has been widely praised by both critics and audiences. Based on 234 reviews, the movie’s Tomatometer score is an impressive 93%, while the Popcornmeter score is 87% from more than 2,500 verified ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

