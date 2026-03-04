The animated sports comedy film Goat is doing well at the box office. It is on track to hit the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film is also edging closer to beating the global haul of Pokémon the Movie 2000. The animation features the voice of the Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour. Scroll below for the deets.

Goat’s worldwide collection so far

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Goat collected $710k at the domestic box office on its third Monday. It declined by just 12.3% from last Monday, bringing the domestic total to $74.69 million after 18 days. It is the highest-grossing film of 2026 at the box office in North America, but Wuthering Heights might catch up soon and dethrone it.

Internationally, Goat’s latest collection totaled $56.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $131.19 million cume. Globally, Goat is the 6th-highest-grossing film of the year and is tracking to cross the $150 million mark this weekend. For an original sports animation, the film is performing really well financially.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $74.7 million

International – $56.5 million

Worldwide – $131.2 million

Inches away from surpassing Pokémon the Movie 2000

For the unversed, Pokémon the Movie 2000 was released in the US in 2000, around a year after its Japanese release. It is the second installment of the second Pokémon anime film. Pokémon the Movie 2000 grossed $133.9 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. According to The Numbers, it is the third-highest-grossing Pokémon film in the franchise.

Goat is an original film and is poised to surpass a movie from one of the most popular anime franchises. It will be a fantastic achievement for the 2026 sports comedy animation. Goat is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Pokémon the Movie 2000.

Surpassing Pokémon the Movie 2000 means Goat is entering a conversation with established franchise-heavy hits rather than original standalone films. Goat was released in the theaters on February 13.

