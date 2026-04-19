Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is experiencing mixed word of mouth at the cinemas, and that will pose a threat to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary’s positions in the domestic box office chart. The horror movie opened at #3 on Friday, and the forecast for the opening weekend is also not very promising. Keep scrolling for a detailed report.

The critics gave it a below-average rating of 45% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The collective consensus states, “Director Lee Cronin’s take on The Mummy injects some juicy gore and personal stakes into the classic horror setup, but the scares in this gross-out extravaganza get entombed by a padded running time.” The audience gave it 76% on the Popcornmeter.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy at the domestic box office

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy landed at #3 on the domestic box office chart on Friday, its opening day. The movie collected $1.5 million from the previews. It has collected $5.2 million, [via Box Office Mojo] including previews, on Friday, its opening day at the North American box office. The film showcases the downgrade of the horror genre after some successful movies. However, with low production costs, the film can recoup its budget.

According to the database, the horror movie has earned more than Primate ($4.6 million), M3GAN ($4.6 million), and Knock at the Cabin ($5.4 million) on opening day. It is less than Old’s $6.9 million opening day gross. The film has begun its journey on an underwhelming note and is expected to struggle at the box office.

Opening weekend projection

According to industry analysts’ reports, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is tracking to gross between $11.5 million and $13.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It will not pose any threat to The Super Mario Galaxy and Project Hail Mary in any way to grab the #1 spot in the domestic ranking. The horror drama will debut at #3 at the North American box office.

More about the movie

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy follows the young daughter of a journalist who disappears into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was released on April 17.

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