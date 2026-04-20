Akshay Kumar is back to reclaim his throne at the ticket windows, and how! His latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is hunting the box office with great numbers and is also stirring the record books. Akshay Kumar has officially dethroned Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to enter the list of the top 10 highest opening weekend ticket sales on BookMyShow in 2025-26.

Akshay Kumar Hits The 1 Million Mark!

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy has hit the 1 million mark. The nostalgia, coupled with fresh horror-comedy elements, is translating into a good number, and with the first weekend, the film has officially sold 1.16 million tickets.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Opening Weekend Sales

With the 1.16 million ticket sales, Bhooth Bangla has pushed Aamir Khan’s emotional drama Sitaare Zameen Par, which stood at 1.12 million, out of the Top 10 opening weekend sales of Bollywood films of 2025-26. It has, however, settled below Housefull 5 in the list.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025-26 on their opening weekend on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2‌: 8.26M (4 Days) Chhaava: 3.07M War 2: 2.95M (4 Days) Border 2: 2.59M Saiyaara: 2.25M Dhurandhar: 1.55M Thamma: 1.43M (6 Days) Raid 2: 1.23M (4 Days) Housefull 5: 1.18M Bhooth Bangla: 1.16M

With Housefull 5 already sitting at #9 and Bhooth Bangla entering at #10, Akshay Kumar is currently the only superstar with two films in the Top 10 opening weekend sales of 2025-26. The film registered a ticket sale of 345.66K on the first Sunday. This was a drop from Saturday’s sales, which were 385.02K. However, the numbers are getting better than the opening day ticket sales of 260.52K. It would be interesting to see if the film holds well at the ticket windown on the first Monday!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Is The Last Superstar To Achieve The 4-Hit Streak Record & No Bollywood Actor Will Be Able To Break It Ever!

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