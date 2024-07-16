Katrina Kaif, one of the highest-paid Indian actresses with a career spanning over two decades, has garnered immense popularity for her stunning looks, action-packed roles, and iconic dance numbers in commercial hits like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger 3. Along her path to fame, the public figure has faced both professional and personal challenges. Over time, she has learned to confront battles with a spirited yet mature sassiness.

As the Tiger 3 actress celebrates her birthday today (July 16, 2024), we raise a toast to her unwavering dedication and commitment to her craft. Katrina Kaif has not only impressed fans with her individuality and humility but has also established herself as one of the most diplomatic stars, gracefully handling criticism and responding boldly to those who hurled insults and insensitive remarks her way. Here are some instances when the Merry Christmas actress found herself in challenging situations and won hearts with her savage responses:

When Katrina Felt Under-appreciated with the ‘Hardworking Actress’ Tag

During the Merry Christmas promotions last December, Katrina reluctantly accepted the ‘hardworking’ label. Sitting alongside director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Vijay Sethupathi, she asked women in the audience how they would prefer to be described, questioning if ‘hardworking’ was their choice. Though initially disappointed, she graciously acknowledged the tag. “Beautiful, charming, poetic, and so on, something more romantic. ‘Hardworking!’ But yes, I think you have to be grateful for what you get, so ‘hardworking’ it is. Yes, sir, I am hardworking,” she was quoted telling Pinkvilla.

When Shah Rukh Khan Described Working with Katrina in Jab Tak Hai Jaan as ‘Gentle’

In 2012, during promotions for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif were asked about their experience working together. Katrina bravely responded to Shah Rukh Khan’s description of her as ‘gentle’. “Let’s be fair, Shah Rukh used one word to describe me – ‘gentle,’ which had absolutely no relation to acting, talent, looks, or my career. He used 25 (words) to describe Anushka, so… how was the experience? It was… umm… good!” she said. “But you seriously disappointed me… ‘gentle’? I mean, that’s like one step below ‘hardworking’. ‘Hardworking’ is generic; it does not speak to exactly what you do, and ‘gentle’… is what?” Stumped by her response, Shah Rukh later concluded that working with her was one of the most wonderful experiences of his two-decade-long career.

When a Reporter Asked About Kissing Shah Rukh in Zero

During the promotion of the 2018 film Zero, a reporter asked Katrina if she enjoyed kissing Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. In response to the sexist question, Katrina boldly replied, “Who said I am lucky? He is lucky.”

When a Reporter Criticized Her Role in Tiger 3 as ‘Just a Glamour Doll’

At a press conference for Merry Christmas in 2023, Katrina was questioned by a reporter about playing a ‘nuanced character’ in Tiger 3 compared to her usual glamorous roles. She defended her portrayal, stating, “I see things a little differently, perhaps. I actually believe the character of Zoya is one of the strongest roles I’ve ever had the chance to play, especially in Tiger 3. It was so nuanced and well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed portraying that character.”

When Bharti Singh Made Fun of Katrina’s Punjabi

At an award ceremony, comedian Bharti Singh humorously remarked about Katrina’s Punjabi skills. Katrina responded with sass, saying, “Just like you do belly dancing very well, same.”

When Ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Jokingly Bragged About Teaching Katrina Acting

During promotions for their 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor made jovial remarks about teaching Katrina acting. In response, Katrina humorously asked if he was drunk, “Tu pee ke aaya kya?”

