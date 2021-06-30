Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television. The show has been grabbing headlines since yesterday ever since reports began suggesting that Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Sodhi has left the show. Now the actress opens up about the report.

Advertisement

Mistry has been missing from the show for the past two months and when the popular sitcom’s unit returned to Mumbai from Daman, Mistry was nowhere to be found. This gave rise to a suspicion that the actress has left the show. Some reports even suggested that she is pregnant and has taken a break from the show.

Advertisement

However, now Jennifer Mistry has rubbished the rumours of quitting the show. During a conversation with ETimes TV, Mistry said, “I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late.”

The actress also opened up on why she was there in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Daman schedule. She said, “I had a lot of pain in the heel, which made my walk discomforting. I was on very strong medicines but the problem did not subside soon.”

Back in mid-May, Jennifer Mistry was under the weather for few days and had a high temperature. “It wasn’t COVID but the fever only added to my woes,” she added. However, the actress assured that she will return to the show soon whenever she gets a call from the team.

Mistry also said, “I am in touch with the team and there’s no problem. I don’t know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies.”

Must Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Starrer Offered 30 Crores More For Premature OTT Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube