Kubbra Sait is all set for her upcoming international web series “Foundation,” the trailer of which dropped on Monday, June 28. In a recent conversation, the actress, while talking about the series, also expressed how happy she is. Read all she said below.

Apart from Kubbra, the sci-fi show also features a series of international stars including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann. David S. Goyer is on board as the showrunner of the web series.

“I am excited to be a part of Foundation and cannot wait to see the audiences reaction to the show. The trailer has dropped and it looks amazing. Rest all, don’t want to share any spoilers apart from saying that I am very happy to be a part of it,” said Kubbra Sait, on being a part of the Apple TV show.

Kubbra Sait‘s Foundation is a series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s acclaimed books. The trailer description of the web show reads, “The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of worlds, but the beliefs of one man now threaten their very existence.” It adds, “Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.” Check it out here:

