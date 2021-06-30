Actress Rasika Dugal has gone humorous on World Social Media Day. She took to social media on Wednesday with mid-week musings, giving tips on how to casually not pose for social media.

Advertisement

“How To Casually Not Pose For Social Media In Three Easy Moves,” she wrote as caption with three pictures she posted on Instagram.

In the images, Rasika Dugal sits casually in a black top and blue jeans against the backdrop of artworks on the walls of her home.

“Happy #WorldSocialMediaDay. Posted in admiration of people who have no idea about this day and in acknowledgement of my ambivalent relationship with social media. How would you define your relationship with it?” Rasika Dugal asked in the caption.

She used hashtags “#WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay #SocialMedia #WednesdayThoughts #MidWeekMusings”

Rasika Dugal was recently seen in season two of “Out OF Love” directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. Incidentally, Shah also her teacher at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

What do you think about Rasika’s life-saving hack? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Keep reading Koimoi for more such updates!

Must Read: Archana Puran Singh Quits The Kapil Sharma Show? Reacts, “Not Aware Of Any Such Development”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube