Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a gala time during the second weekend, but today, as expected, it had to suffer its first considerable drop. It’s quite obvious as the buzz around the film has now started to settle down, and in the first 10 days, a big chunk of the audience has already watched it on the big screen. Considering all this, the film has managed to earn just about decent numbers, and soon, it will surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know what day 11 early trends have to suggest!

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel benefitted from the Diwali clash. Considering its smaller budget than Singham Again, it managed to emerge as a clean winner quickly. Now, it’s already making huge profits, and whatever it is earning now is all a bonus. In a situation like this, the film has created a positive perception about itself, and that is helping in attracting more footfalls.

As expected, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a big drop in morning shows, followed by decent afternoon shows. Surprisingly, the occupancy in evening shows remained similar to afternoon shows, and there wasn’t much improvement. In the night shows, there’s a decent jump. Overall, a considerable drop has been seen.

If estimates are to be believed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is heading for 5-6 crores on day 11. Compared to the second Friday’s 12.40 crores, it’s a big drop of 59.67-51.61%. Now, all eyes are set on how it will sustain through the remaining weekdays, as it will determine whether the film will enter the 300 crore club or not.

Including estimates of day 11, the Kartik Aaryan starrer stands at 221.76-222.76 crores net at the Indian box office. It is now just a few crores away from Chennai Express (227 crores).

