Actress Raveena Tandon has started dubbing for her upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi’ and shared a glimpse from the session.

Raveena took to Instagram stories, where she re-shared a video of her from the dubbing session. The video was originally posted by director Binoy Gandhi.

In the video, Raveena is seen in a dubbing studio dressed in an all black ensemble. She is seen making funny faces as Gandhi takes a candid video of her.

Ghudchadi is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles.

The film will mark Parth Samthaan’s debut as an actor in Bollywood.

In her three decade long journey in Hindi cinema, Raveena has been feted with several honours including a National Film Award in 2023, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour.

The daughter of director Ravi Tandon, she made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool. She was then seen in films such as Diwale, Mohra, Ziddi, Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dule Raja and Anari No.1, Ghulam-E-Mustafa and Shool.

She was last seen on the big screen in the Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’. She made her digital debut with the Netflix series ‘Aranyak’. On the personal front, Raveena, who is known for her love for wildlife, and often spends holidays going for wildlife safaris and nature treks, brought the animal lover in her out during the shoot of her upcoming film ‘One Friday Night’ directed by Manish Gupta, when she rescued a snake, a crab and a scorpion during the shoot.

The shoot location of Manish Gupta’s film ‘One Friday Night’ was atop an isolated hill in a remote forested region surrounded by the beautiful Pawna lake in Maharashtra. She rescued a snake that had entered the forest bungalow that was rented for her stay during the shoot. Director Manish Gupta revealed, “Some other person may have been horrified by the presence of a snake in her place of stay, but Raveena Tandon kept her calm, she called up the forest department, and used her connections to get the reptile rescued.”

