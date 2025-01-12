Jai, the film directed by Roopesh Shetty, is nearing completion, and an exciting update has emerged—a special star cameo is on the way. Roopesh himself shared a video on social media, hinting that a superstar is set to make an appearance in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roopesh Shetty (@roopesh_shetty_official)

This sparked rumors that Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep might be the one making his debut in a Tulu film. However, the speculation soon shifted, with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty now being considered as the potential star joining Jai.

The shift in rumors about who is making a cameo in the Tulu film Jai can be traced back to an earlier social media post by Roopesh Shetty, where he shared a picture of himself with Suniel Shetty. This sparked speculation that the Bollywood actor might join the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roopesh Shetty (@roopesh_shetty_official)

Roopesh and Suniel are acquaintances, with Suniel having previously congratulated Roopesh on his directorial debut, Girgit. Suniel has also expressed his interest in acting in Tulu cinema, provided the project aligns with his values. He has mentioned in the past that he would consider doing a Tulu film if its proceeds are used for charitable causes, such as supporting the education of underprivileged children.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: When Prabhas Had Second Thoughts About His Profession Owing To His Introvert Nature: “Why Am I In This Field?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News