Atlee recently appeared on the final episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 along with Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi to promote their film Baby John. However, during the chat, Kapil Sharma made a joke about the filmmaker’s looks that upset him.

Kapil jokingly asked Atlee if any star had ever failed to recognize him when he went to meet them. Atlee replied that he understood what the comedian meant and that one should judge people by their hearts, not by their looks. Kapil’s snide remark has not gone down well with social media users.

Kapil Sharma Seemingly Comments On Atlee’s Looks In The Great Indian Kapil Show

During a light-hearted chat on the show, Kapil seemingly mocked Atlee’s looks and asked him, “Has it ever happened that you met a star, and they didn’t recognize you? Did they ask, ‘Where is Atlee?’” Atlee looked uncomfortable with the question but handled the situation gracefully.

The Jawan director replied, “Sir, in a way I understood your question. I’ll try to answer. I am actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for the script, but he didn’t see how I am looking and whether I am capable of it or not, but he loved my narration.”

Further highlighting the importance of judging people by their work and not looks, Atlee said, “I think world should see that. By appearance, we should not judge, by heart you should judge.” Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma then smiled and applauded the filmmaker.

Kapil Sharma subtly insults #Atlee for his looks! The hit maker pays back gracefully and replies : “Don’t judge by appearance, judge by the heart”.

❤️ 👍

pic.twitter.com/JdsDYiFc8F — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 16, 2024

Fans Disappointed With Kapil Sharma’s Comments On Atlee

Viewers are disappointed with Kapil Sharma’s comments on Atlee and are calling the comedian out on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Kapil Sharma only body shames and has uncleji jokes. Not funny at all. The show has run its course and is such a drag now.”

Another wrote, “Kapil’s “humor” is taking personal potshots at anyone in the audience or not very high profile guests. Not funny.” One user added, “It’s kinda sad that Atlee has to face such stupid questions on such a big stage, even after delivering the HGOTY 2023. He’s the most wanted director in Bollywood right now, this could’ve been avoided by Kapil Sharma.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner: Who Took Home The Trophy In Nagarjuna-Hosted Reality Show Finale?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News