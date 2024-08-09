Deadpool & Wolverine is creating a storm at the box office. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is fast-pacing towards the billion-dollar mark worldwide. As for the theatrical run in China, it has crossed the $50 million milestone but is far away from becoming the highest-grossing film in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Deadpool 3 was released in China on July 26, 2024. It clocked the biggest opening for a comic book movie in the post-pandemic era, leaving behind biggies like Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Aquaman 2, The Marvels, and The Batman, among many others. Despite competition from multiple local releases, Shawn Levy’s directorial has maintained a strong hold in the overseas market.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Hollywood movies at the China box office (post-Covid)

Deadpool & Wolverine currently stands at $50.9 million at the Chinese box office. The Marvel flick has a long way to go and is yet to enter the list of Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in the post-Covid era. The last position is held by Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 ($86.9 million). Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer still needs to add $36.1 million to its kitty to achieve that milestone.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in China in the post-Covid era:

Avatar 2 (Avatar: The Way Of Water): $246 million F9: $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong: $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion: $157.9 million Fast X: $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench: $115.7 million Free Guy: $95 million Transformers: The Rise Of The Beasts: $89.8 million Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: $86.9 million

To achieve the top spot, Deadpool & Wolverine will have to earn 383% higher earnings and beat Avatar 2.

Next aim is Kung Fu Panda 4

Currently, Deadpool 3 is on the 19th spot and will soon beat the collections of Kung Fu Panda 4, which earned 51.9 million at the Chinese box office. From there, it will take some days to leave behind The Croods: A New Age ($54.6 million).

