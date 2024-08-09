Kalki 2898 AD has officially entered its 7th week at the box office but refuses to slow down! Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led epic dystopian has sold the highest number of tickets in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow. Unfortunately, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which recently climbed to the #1 position, has slipped to the last spot. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

There are four major options at the ticket windows currently – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ulajh, Bad Newz, and Kalki. Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 have almost been wiped off due to their underwhelming performances and low footfalls. As Prabhas’ film is close to concluding its theatrical run, other competitors are getting the scope to shine bright. But there’s a twist in the tale!

Kalki 2898 AD witnesses the highest ticket sales on day 43

On Tuesday, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha remained the #1 choice of audiences with around 9,500+ ticket sales. On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD remained a little lower, with 9,160 admissions. Prabhas starrer has turned the tables again and conquered the throne all over again on Thursday.

As per Nishit Shaw, Kalki 2898 AD has sold 10,660 tickets in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow. It has also left behind Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh (9,120 admits) and Bad Newz with 8,640 admissions.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha faces a major dip

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s romantic drama has now slipped to the last spot, as it witnessed 8,210 ticket sales on Thursday. This is about 30% lower than Kalki 2898 AD. Mind you, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has completed 43 days at the ticket windows. This is an unbelievable trend!

Scenario to change on Independence Day!

On August 15, there are as many as three biggies arriving in Indian theatres – Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The big box office clash will surely hamper the weaklings. It is to be seen which existing releases manage to pass the storm.

