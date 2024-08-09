Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are arriving with Stree 2 worldwide on August 15, 2024. While advance booking is yet to commence in India, limited pre-sales have begun in Australia. The response is rock solid and below are all the exciting details you need!

It will be a challenging journey for Amar Kaushik’s directorial as the horror comedy is releasing in a three-way clash. John Abraham led Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein, are also arriving on India’s Independence Day. There have been special shows planned for a day before, which will certainly help the film boost its opening collections.

Stree 2 Pre-booking sales in Australia

Advance booking has been commenced on limited screens in Australia. As per Nishit Shaw, NYOTS Cinemas opened limited shows after 8 PM, and the response was tremendous. 155 tickets from around 26 shows have been sold in no time.

Stree 2 has already accumulated A$3.4K from pre-sales for day 1, that too only for shows after 8 PM. This is indeed a solid start for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, and the numbers are only going to get better in the coming days!

More about Stree 2

It is the sequel of the 2018 Stree, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. The original film was a super-duper hit affair at the box office, with collections of 129.67 crores against a budget of only 20 crores, including promotion and advertising.

Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will also be reprising their supporting characters in Stree 2. The horror comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

