Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are two of the biggest names in the Indian Cinema. While Priyanka paved the way for her global success and recognition, SRK has been a global star ever since Darr and DDLJ got recognition worldwide. The two actors shared a spicy chemistry as they starred together in Don.

However, there is something more common about SRK & PeeCee apart from their global stardom and compatible chemistry. In fact, the two actors, who are A-listers of Hindi Cinema, hold a record that might not be broken by anyone ever!

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have aced films with grey shades, SRK in Raees and Jawan, PCJ in Saat Khoon Maaf. In fact, they have not shied away from portraying their dark side on screen, and this is what has brought them an achievement no other actor would achieve further.

Shah Rukh Khan – Best Performance In A Negative Role

It was in 1994, after Darr and Baazigar, that Shah Rukh Khan completed a trilogy of sorts for playing the anti-hero with Anjaam. While Darr secured a Filmfare nomination for Best Performance in a Negative Role for him, Anjaam got him the first award in the same category. In fact, SRK was the first A-lister to secure this award and play the main lead.

Priyanka Chopra – Best Performance In A Negative Role

10 years after SRK’s Anjaam win, it was Priyanka Chopra who won an award for portraying a negative lead in Aitraaz, and she won a Filmfare Award for best performance in a negative lead. She was the last actress to receive this award since the category was delisted in the year 2007 after Saif Ali Khan won an award for Omkara!

Others Who Bagged The Honor

Shah Rukh Khan was the first A-list actor to grab the trophy for Best Performance in a Negative Role for Anjaam in 1994 and the first actress to bag this award for Kajol for Gupt in 1998. The other A-listers who won awards in this category are Suniel Shetty for Dhadkan (2001), Akshay Kumar for Ajnabee (2002), Ajay Devgn for Deewangee (2003), Irrfan for Haasil (2004) and Saif Ali Khan for Omkara (2007).

While this category was introduced by Filmfare in 1992, with Sadashiv Amrapurkar grabbing the first award in this category for Sadak, the category was delisted by Filmfare in 2007. So, while Shah Rukh Khan was the first lead actor to grab the award for Best Performance in a Negative Role, Priyanka Chopra will stay the last actress to grab the award.

Truly, the last generation of stars it seems!

