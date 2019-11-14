Thalaivi: Arvind Swami’s New Look As MGR From Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa Biopic Goes Viral

Picture of versatile actor Arvind Swami sporting a brand new look for his character of former actor and Tamil Nadu CM MGR aka MG Ramachandran from upcoming biopic Thalaivi has been going viral all over the Internet.

In the picture that has been trending all across social media, Arvind can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look with all smiles.

Talking about Thalaivi, National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role. The film is a biopic based on the life of actress turned politician and former Tamil Nadu CM J.Jayalalithaa.

The biopic film went on floors on 10th November. The film’s producer Vishnu Induri on twitter had then tweeted

As a part for the film’s preparation, Kangana underwent Tamil classes and also underwent training for Bharatnatyam to give complete justice to her character.

It was recently when the actress in an interview with IANS stated that she is finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language.

“I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film’s script,” said Kangana, while interacting with the media at the launch Beauty Studio salon on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Thalaivi is being helmed by filmmaker A L Vijay. The biopic will hit big screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!