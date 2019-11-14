Aamir Khan’s Song Helps Lost Maria Trace Her Home After Two decades

Bollywood songs are enjoyed and much loved by masses, but ever thought that one such song might have helped a lady trace her lost home decades later? A mute lady named Maria from Kerala found her home in Mumbai after watching a song from Aamir Khan’s film Akele Hum Akele Tum.

It was 20 years ago that Maria unknowingly reached Kattappana in Idukki. An auto-rickshaw driver found her lost and upset and when approached came to know that the girl is mute and has a hearing disability too.

Maria was not able to tell the name of the place she belonged to. She also did not know the language but in writing, she conveyed that her name is Amina and she has five siblings. 20 years later when she one day saw the song on television where Aamir and the kid in Akele Hum Akele Tum are riding a bicycle in the city, she told her husband Rodymon that this is the place she has been looking for.

As soon as Rodymon got to know about this he contacted the director of the film, Mansoor Khan. Rodymon said, “I met him in Ooty last week. He said the location was Fantasy Land Amusement Park in Mumbai. But Maria’s home is an hour or more away from that park. She says there is an Indian flag on a heart-shaped base in her colony. There are rows of houses and stone-laid roads between them, through which autorickshaws and bikes pass. There is also a railway track near it. We are now trying to locate the colony based on these landmarks. But we’ll need help. I don’t know any language other than Malayalam.”

Maria got married to Rodymon in 2003 and now has six kids including five boys and one girl.

