Fans of Riteish Deshmukh just can’t keep calm ever since the trailer of the actors next outing, Marjaavaan has been out. With Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in the lead, Riteish plays a villainous drawf in the upcoming flick.

While the kohl-eyed Riteish Deshmukh is looking his villainous best, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen as the quintessential Bollywood hero who plays a larger than life character in the film. While many are calling Marjaavaan a complete ‘masala entertainer’, Riteish begs to differ.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in his recent interview, Riteish said he would like to call the film an intensely emotional drama and a mass entertainer. The Masti actor said, “This film is an intensely emotional, action drama. It is not a masala film. If you said massy film, I would agree. Sidharth’s character is out and out massy. He is playing that quintessential massy hero in this larger than life film. This film is not about song and dance, there are very deep and intense emotions in the story. It is not a ‘masaledaar’ entertaining, it is dramatically entertaining, which is the main difference.”

The Milap Zaveri directorial is high on VFX and is slated to release on the 15th of November 2019. Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria in a de-glam avatar essaying the character of a mute girl who is eventually killed by the villain of the movie.

