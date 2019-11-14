One Mic Stand Teaser: Taapsee Trolls The Trollers & Proves She’s ‘Dilli Ki Kudi’

Amazon Prime’s newest show One Mic Stand has created a huge stir and a maximum buzz around itself. With actors, politician and many more people stepping in to stand up the show has become one of the most anticipated ones. Following Shashi Tharoor and Bhuvan Bam, the platform has now released a teaser for Taapsee Pannu’s stand-up and you cannot resist her humour.

The concept of One Mic Stand is similar to that of Comicstaan where Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Rohan Joshi, Zakir Khan and Angad Singh Ranyal will be the mentors and the celebs will step in as the contestants.

The teaser that features Taapsee show her talking humorously about her social media encounters. She talks about how different platforms have a different audience and Twitter being the most vicious brings the most hate. She also jokes about how trollers feel that it hurts them but it does not. She ends with the punch line that she is from Delhi.

please keep your comments decent on this post, your parents might be watching / @taapsee

Taapsee recently also shared the trailer of the show and wrote, "I am soooooo nervous for this one! But so happy n proud that I DID IT ! Thank u @PrimeVideoIN @sapanv and @PiratedSardar for giving me this

new challenge ! Now let’s see how I fare ! #OneMicStand.”

I am soooooo nervous for this one!

But so happy n proud that I DID IT ! 💪🏼

Thank u @PrimeVideoIN @sapanv and @PiratedSardar for giving me this new challenge ! Now let's see how I fare !#OneMicStand

Earlier the platform shared the teasers for Bhuvan, Tharoor and Vishal Dadlani which were also hilarious. The show will also have Richa Chadha stepping into the stand-up arena.

