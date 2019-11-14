High On Demand Kartik Aaryan Increases His Fee To Whopping 7 Crores?

Kartik Aaryan has been literally high on demand in B’Town ever since Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a huge success at the box office. With films like Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline, the actor has clearly proven himself to be a bankable actor! Now, Kartik is enjoying the benefit of the same as he hikes his fee to a whopping amount.

Recent reports suggest that Kartik has increased his fee to whopping 7 crores per film, and why not when it’s clear to how much the filmmakers are keen on roping him. “Going forward, Kartik Aaryan has decided to increase his fees to Rs. 7 crore. In the last 1 ½ years, his brand value has gone up by many notches. He has reached a stage wherein audiences will come to the theatres because of his presence in a film. Hence, it’s only natural that he decided that he deserves better pay. As a result, after discussing with his team, he has decided to charge Rs. 7 crore for his films from now on. He is sure that filmmakers won’t have issues paying him the said amount since they know that his presence adds a lot to a movie,” reveals a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, the actor has currently been in the limelight when a dialogue in Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer received flak from the audiences over its rape remarks.

In the trailer, Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi has a dialogue which goes – “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bhikhari, biwi ko sex na dein toh hum atyachari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lein na toh balatkari bhi hum hain.”

There are also reports that after the severe backlash received for the marital rape dialogue; the makers are planning to edit it out from the film.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

