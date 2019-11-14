Sonam Kapoor To Play A Blind Girl In Sujoy Ghosh’s Next Korean Remake

It was speculated that Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor might slow down to begin a family with husband Anand Ahuja. Putting the rumors to rest is the news that the actress will now be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s film where she will be seen playing a blind girl and below is all you need to know.

Sonam will be playing a blind girl in the remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind. The entire plot revolves around an ex-cop who goes blind after an accident that happens while she hunts down the criminal and how she eventually hunts him down even with her disability.

The film will have Sonam play the central character. The film will have Sujoy as the creative producer and will be directed by Shome Makhija. Sujoy says, “A friend of mine Shome Makhija is directing the film. It’s an out-and-out female-hero story.”

Sonam Kapoor who has never done an action film before is trying her hand at the genre now. The reports claim that the actress will be getting into some serious prep for the film. Meanwhile, Sujoy is not new to women-centric mystery films. He has films like Vidya Balan’s Kahaani and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla to his credit.

Sujoy’s last film was Bala that starred Taapsee, Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh in pivotal parts. The film was a remake of a Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film went on to become a super hit at the Box Office and was acclaimed by the critics as well as the audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!