Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor REACTS To Comparisons With Ranveer Singh’s ’83

While there is an outburst of sport dramas in Bollywood there are two films in making that revolve around cricket. While Ranveer Singh’s ’83 is based on India’s 1983 cricket world cup victory, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is a story about a guy into cricket. Talking about the same Shahid expressed that the two films will have their own identity and below is all you need to know.

Shahid will be seen playing a cricketer in the remake of South film Jersey. Meanwhile, the actor in an interview cleared his stand on the comparison with Ranveer from ’83.

At the Global Spa Fit N Fab Awards, Shahid said, “’83 is a wonderful subject and I wish them all the best. It’s about India triumphing at the 83 World Cup and I think everybody wants to watch it. Jersey is a personal film. It’s a human journey and it touched me deeply. It’s a very emotional film. I am guessing both films must have there own individual identity. I am definitely looking forward to seeing 83.”

Talking about preparing for the character and how he is leaving no stone unturned he said, “I used to think I am a good cricketer because I used to open at school. I forgot the fact that there has been a long gap where I have not played cricket. It’s fun to play cricket just like that, but when you are playing (the role of) a cricketer you need to get the technique right and dedicate a lot of time to it. I am trying to give as much time I can.”

“I think we are in a time where authenticity is important. I don’t think that as an actor you can get away without being convincing about playing a sportsperson. I am trying to get as close as I can. I am padded up, I am practising every day with season ball, with all the gears,” he added.

The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who also helmed the original film that released in 2019. The Hindi remake starring Shahid is set for a release on August 28, 2020.

