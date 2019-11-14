Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for the film, The Big Bull which is being helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film was announced a few weeks ago which will be produced by Ajay Devgn. However, the makers had not announced who will play his love interest in the film.

Earlier, there were reports that the actor will be romancing Ileana D’Cruz in the film. But there was no confirmation regarding the same. However, latest reports suggest that actress Nikita Dutta will play the leading role in the film. The reports mentioned that the actress has also started shooting for the film.

We called Nikita to confirm the news and asked if she is a part of The Big Bull, she answered, “I am not aware of anything like that.” When asked if she is denying the news, she preferred not to comment on it.

Meanwhile, Nikita Dutt was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. The actress played the role of Jia Sharma in the film.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. She was also a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold (2018). The gorgeous actress also worked in several TV shows like Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Haasil, and Aafat.

